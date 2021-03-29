Missing snowboarder at the Snowbowl in Flagstaff found dead

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man reported missing at the Snowbowl in Flagstaff has been found dead. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release any details Sunday and said the death was under investigation.

They said 57-year-old Vsevolod Mikhailovich Predtechenskiy was last seen by family members in Chandler at 7 a.m. Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Predtechenskiy left at that time to go to the ski report with his snowboard.

At 10 a.m., he Skyped his family from the Snowbowl ski resort which he frequents often. Authorities said his car was located in the resort’s parking lot. Family members said Predtechenskiy has been known to go a little off the track into the trees but wasn’t adventurous and knew the Snowbowl area well.

