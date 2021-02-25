Missing man found dead in Saguaro National Park West

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An elderly man who had been missing for several weeks was found dead in Saguaro National Park Wednesday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says William Trotter, 78, was listed as a missing person on Feb. 9 after friends said they hadn't seen him in several days.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Park Service reported to PCSD that they'd found a dead body in the park. Search and Rescue Deputies responded and were able to identify Trotter as the victim.

Investigators say Trotter's death does not appear suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy.