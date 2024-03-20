Watch Now
Missing endangered 13-year-old in Cochise County

teen.png
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Rosabel Ledbetter was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 in Hereford, Ariz.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 00:01:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old girl has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Rosabel Ledbetter was last seen around 3 p.m. near the 7200 block of Cole Lane in Hereford, Ariz. The report says she was headed towards Carmen Street at the time.

Ledbetter's description:

  • Red-hair
  • Blue/gray eyes
  • 5'2"
  • 99 pounds
  • Caucasian female
  • Last seen wearing yellow tank top and ripped blue jeans

CCSO says anyone with information should contact its office at (520) 803-3550 or call 911.

