Missing endangered 13-year-old in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old girl has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.
Rosabel Ledbetter was last seen around 3 p.m. near the 7200 block of Cole Lane in Hereford, Ariz. The report says she was headed towards Carmen Street at the time.
Ledbetter's description:
- Red-hair
- Blue/gray eyes
- 5'2"
- 99 pounds
- Caucasian female
- Last seen wearing yellow tank top and ripped blue jeans
CCSO says anyone with information should contact its office at (520) 803-3550 or call 911.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE