Missing endangered 13-year-old in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old girl has been missing since about 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Rosabel Ledbetter was last seen around 3 p.m. near the 7200 block of Cole Lane in Hereford, Ariz. The report says she was headed towards Carmen Street at the time.

Ledbetter's description:



Red-hair

Blue/gray eyes

5'2"

99 pounds

Caucasian female

Last seen wearing yellow tank top and ripped blue jeans

CCSO says anyone with information should contact its office at (520) 803-3550 or call 911.