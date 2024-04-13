Missing children found safe six years after alleged kidnapping by parents

TUCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The six-year search is over for a Tucson couple accused of assaulting a state worker and kidnapping their own children during a park visit.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it located Luis Alberto Herrera Ramirez and Andrea Vanessa Ramirez and their two children in Mexico after going missing in 2018.

Authorities say Herrera and his wife Ramirez threatened a Department of Child Safety case worker, duct taped the worker to a tree and took their two children, who were six months and five years old at the time.

Herrera and Ramirez were found guilty in absentia on multiple charges, including sexual abuse of minors, manufacturing child pornography, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Tucson police say they are relieved the children have now been found.

"You know most of us have kids. Anything with children impactful for us," said TPD Assistant Chief Christopher Dennison. "The length of time is obviously unfortunate, that it took so many years to find the kids in another country and get them back. We are thrilled kids are safe and coming back to the United States."

Herrera and Ramirez will remain in custody in Mexico, pending extradition. They will be sentenced for earlier convictions and face new charges.

Tucson police say both children seem to be in good health.