Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Scarlett King went missing Friday, February 2, around 5 p.m. from her home on Rocky Vista Drive.

Scarlett is around 5'4" and 100 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, brown pants and white shoes.

She is believed to be currently somewhere in the Midtown area.

If located, contact 911.