TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriffs are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy Saturday evening.

Xavier Anderson was last seen around 7 p.m. when he left his home in the 4700 block of W. Linda Vista Blvd. on foot.

He is approximately 5'2" tall, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anderson was wearing a black long-sleeve pajama shirt and black and green patterned shorts.

Officials say the boy might have ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.