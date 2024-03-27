Miss Saigon set to open new downtown location April 8

The popular, Tucson-based Vietnamese restaurant chain Miss Saigon is moving its downtown location from North Sixth Avenue to the ground floor of the Tucson Electric Power building at 88 E. Broadway.

It is set to open on April 8 and 11 a.m.

The TEP location will serve as the flagship for Miss Saigon Brand Restaurants, which currently has locations at 1072 N. Campbell Ave. and 250 S. Craycroft Road.

According to press materials, the new spot, on the ground floor where MiAn Sushi used to be, will offer an updated drink program, new menu items, and indoor and outdoor seating.

Vo Ma and Kim Nguyen opened their first Miss Saigon in 2000 on North Campbell Avenue. The North Sixth Avenue location opened in 2012. The Craycroft location opened in 2016.

They also opened a location in 2006 on West Ina Road, which has since become a commissary for the brand.

Vo Ma and Kim Nguyen retired in 2019, according to press materials. Operations are now overseen by their three sons, Hien, Vinh and Bao Ma