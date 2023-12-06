Minivan reported stolen found in lake on Tucson's Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police pulled a minivan from the water at Lakeside Park late in the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to TPD, the Chrysler Pacifica was reported stolen Monday evening. No arrests were made in the case. The TPD says at this time no suspects were named.

A dive team from the Pima County Search and Rescue, as well as volunteer groups, helped with the removal of the car from the body of water.

