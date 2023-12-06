Watch Now
Minivan reported stolen found in lake on Tucson's Eastside

A vehicle was pulled from the water at Lakeside Park on Tucson's east side. The vehicle had been reported stolen the day before.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 19:22:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police pulled a minivan from the water at Lakeside Park late in the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to TPD, the Chrysler Pacifica was reported stolen Monday evening. No arrests were made in the case. The TPD says at this time no suspects were named.

A dive team from the Pima County Search and Rescue, as well as volunteer groups, helped with the removal of the car from the body of water.

