Military aircraft flyover to honor front line workers coming to Tucson Thursday

Air Force tests A-10 alternatives
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Front line workers in southern Arizona will be getting their own military flyover this week.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Arizona Air National Guard officials announced a flyover in southern Arizona this week to salute workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover will begin at 2 p.m., lasting about 40 minutes. In a news release, Davis-Monthan says the flight path will cover hospitals, police stations, fire stations and municipal buildings across Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Oro Valley and Marana.

The 355th Wing and the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing will conduct the flyover from Tucson International Airport, with two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons taking part.

The exact timeline and route will be announced tomorrow, Davis-Monthan said in the news release.

The flyover follows several similar flyovers in other parts of Arizona in the past few weeks.

