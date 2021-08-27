Mike Bean named new CEO of Desert Diamond Casinos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment has announced the hiring of Mike Bean as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will take over starting on Aug. 30, 2021.

Bean has served in senior management positions at some of the largest and most reputable gaming operations in the country, including Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Harrah’s Entertainment and Boyd Gaming. At Foxwoods, Bean was part of the team that grew the first casino on the east coast outside of Atlantic City from 1,200 team members to more than 12,000.

Most recently, Bean served as Chief Executive Officer of the Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises, overseeing 3 locations.

“Mike Bean has the experience and expertise that we’re looking for in our next CEO,” said Justin Manuel, Chairman of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Management Board. “This is an exciting time for tribal gaming in Arizona. We need a leader who is forward-thinking and ready to embrace a new era of gaming in our state. Mike understands where we’re going and what we want to accomplish—for our Enterprise, for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and for our community partners across Arizona.”

“I am proud to become part of this great organization and to have this tremendous opportunity,” said Mike Bean. “Desert Diamond Casinos has an incredible team in place and a record of providing quality gaming entertainment. The future of Desert Diamond Casinos is bright and I am honored to take the helm as we move forward with new gaming opportunities at our facilities.”

