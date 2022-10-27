Watch Now
Migrant pleads guilty to attempted murder of Border Patrol agent

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 22-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 26, 2022, near Hereford, Rey David Marquez-Jimenez tackled an agent who was trying to handcuff another person.

The agent was punched him several times then his firearm was taken from his holster and was pointed at him by Marquez-Jimenez.

After getting on top of the agent, Marquez-Jimenez tried to stab him with a knife.

Marquez-Jimenez fled on foot and was found soon after by other Border Patrol agents.

He now faces a sentence of 60 to 108 months in prison.

