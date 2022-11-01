Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

He credits the Arizona Department of Public Safety for helping agents rescue the man who was west of Tucson.

The migrant recovered after staying several days in the ICU, says Chief Modlin.

