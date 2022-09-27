Snake-bitten migrant helped by EMT agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents saved a man who was bitten by a snake, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
Two Mexican citizens were found near the border by Three Points Station agents.
A call was made to 911 on Sept. 24 from the Mexican migrants and an EMT agent helped the person with the snake bite.
The migrant was then airlifted for additional care.
#SavingLives— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 27, 2022
Three Points Station agents located two Mexican citizens near the border after they called 911 Saturday. One suffered a snake bite to his leg. In a coordinated effort, a certified #EMT agent rendered aid to the migrant before he was airlifted for additional care. pic.twitter.com/MEYtfdBszr
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.