Snake-bitten migrant helped by EMT agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents saved a man who was bitten by a snake, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

Two Mexican citizens were found near the border by Three Points Station agents.

A call was made to 911 on Sept. 24 from the Mexican migrants and an EMT agent helped the person with the snake bite.

The migrant was then airlifted for additional care.

