Midvale residents still in the dark, city says street lights will be turned on mid-April

TUCSON, Ariz. - Street lights in one Midvale neighborhood have finally been installed, but residents are still in the dark.

The residents say they have waited more than a decade to get light fixtures and now have come to the end of the road when it comes to lighting their streets.

For 13 years, residents driving through Oaktree Drive have been dealing with a half-lit street.

In 2005, a grant was given to the area to light up Midvale Park Road, and the extra funds were used to put lights on Oaktree. But residents say that particular stretch of road is long and only got 12 lights at the time because the City ran out of money.

If you're driving down the road, you will see that it goes dark half-way through, causing many preventable accidents.

"It's nice, but no one is going to walk half the road - with the lights what we have seen is a reduction in auto accidents where people would wreck into the walls, more people are walking that's not happening over here," said Joseph Miller, Midvale Neighborhood Association President.

Residents, like Roy Bishop, says "drivers keep hitting the walls."

The dangerous road has prompted many to avoid going out at night.

"It was extremely dangerous, not just for cars but it prevented us from going out at night and walking," says resident Lucia Vindiola.

After a major push with the city, light fixtures were put in but now the second battle is getting the lights turned on.

KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson Transportation Department, they say:

We certainly understand the frustration of many residents as the installation schedule has changed several times. many times in construction, the ordering of materials takes longer than anticipated and staffing issues associated with the contractor's ability to start and complete the project in a timely manner does occur. the contractor's schedule for completion is mid-april

The Midvale neighborhood will be having a Light celebration party on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

