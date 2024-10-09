Midtown structure fire temporarily shuts down Speedway Wednesday late morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Speedway Boulevard was closed in both directions between Swan Road and Santa Rosa Avenue late Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at a business in the 4900 block, according to Tucson Fire Department.

TFD spokespeople shared that the first unit responded at 11:06 a.m., and that the fire was under control by 11:30 a.m.

Speedway was closed in both directions during the incident to accommodate the water supply. TFD says westbound Speedway between Swan and Santa Rosa has reopened as of about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to TFD.