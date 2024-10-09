Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Midtown structure fire temporarily shuts down Speedway Wednesday late morning

Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire on Speedway between Swan and Santa Rosa late Wednesday morning.
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Speedway Boulevard was closed in both directions between Swan Road and Santa Rosa Avenue late Wednesday morning due to a structure fire at a business in the 4900 block, according to Tucson Fire Department.

TFD spokespeople shared that the first unit responded at 11:06 a.m., and that the fire was under control by 11:30 a.m.

Speedway was closed in both directions during the incident to accommodate the water supply. TFD says westbound Speedway between Swan and Santa Rosa has reopened as of about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to TFD.

TFD_1009.PNG
Tucson Fire Department responds to a structure fire on Speedway between Swan and Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, Oct. 9.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hispanic Heritage
Find the stories in your neighborhood