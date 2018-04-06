Midtown homicide investigation shuts down Park Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A homicide investigation in midtown has shutdown a portion of Park Ave. to thru traffic Friday morning.

Tucson Police say Park Ave. between 8th Street and 9th Street is shut down. The closure is expected to be for several hours.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m.. Detectives are on scene investigating in the area.

Homicide Investigation:

Park Ave is shut down between 8th St. & 9th St. while @Tucson_Police Detectives investigate a homicide in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Additional details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/JzoY8BuKv0 — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) April 6, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or you can report information anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.

