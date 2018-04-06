Midtown homicide investigation shuts down Park Ave.

Elizabeth Jimenez
2:19 AM, Apr 6, 2018
50 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A homicide investigation in midtown has shutdown a portion of Park Ave. to thru traffic Friday morning.

Tucson Police say Park Ave. between 8th Street and 9th Street is shut down. The closure is expected to be for several hours.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 a.m.. Detectives are on scene investigating in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or you can report information anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top