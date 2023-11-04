Police: UArizona student held at gunpoint, officers looking for robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say there was an armed robbery outside of a residence hall at the University of Arizona around 1:52 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were walking near the resident hall, Pueblo de la Cienega, off of Highland Avenue. A man then stopped them with a gun, demanding money.

After the two victims proved they had no money, the suspect ran away. No one was hurt during the attempted robbery.

University of Arizona police say they searched for the suspect, but couldn't find him. They patrolled the area for the remainder of the morning.

Details on the suspect are limited and the investigation is still underway. However, officers confirm at least one of the victims is a student at the UArizona.