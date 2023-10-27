Live music and good weather at Garden District Porch Fest in Midtown Sunday

With a forecast of 80 degrees and mostly sunny, it's as if Mother Nature herself has given her blessing for this weekend's Garden District Porch Fest.

The annual event has been happening in the Garden District Neighborhood, on the northeast corner of East Pima Street and North Alvernon Way, since 2014.

Fifteen bands are slated to perform from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, in front of eight homes throughout the neighborhood, including at 4109 E. Pima.

Among the bands: Mitzi Cowell and the Valiants, Dash Pocket, Mesquite Shade, Sunny and the Whiskey Machine, Aztral Folk, and Frank Manhardt (of Frank and Woody Show fame), who is performing on stage with Eric Mellen.

Food trucks will be on-site. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Garden District Porch Fest Facebook page.