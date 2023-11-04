Fowl symptoms detected at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three birds at Reid Park Zoo have tested positive for avian influenza.

Avian influenza is a contagious and often deadly virus which affects birds. Health experts say that while it does pose a serious threat to some birds, it is of low risk to humans.

The positive tests followed the death of a male king vulture named Phil in late October after a brief illness. The zoo put emergency protocol into place while waiting for test results to keep the other birds safe.

Avian influenza is an annual concern so the zoo's staff and veterinarian team were well prepared for this scenario. The other birds have been tested and do not appear to have been affected at this time.

As a safety precaution, the aviaries at Reid Park Zoo are closed to the public until further notice.