City seeking input: Weigh in on 5th/6th Street Pedestrian Safety & Walkability project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is holding two open house-style meetings for members of the public wanting to share their input on pedestrian safety and walkability along the 5th and 6th Street corridor.

Upcoming meetings:



Wednesday, Oct.r 25, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Howell Elementary School 401 N Irving Ave | Cafeteria

Saturday, October 28, 8:00 - 10:00 AM

Himmel Park (east side just south of the library) 1000 N Tucson Blvd | East side near the library



The project aims to make a number of pedestrian-focused upgrades along 5th and 6th between Campbell Avenue and Alvernon Way.

"So the 5th Street & 6th Street Pedestrian Safety and Walkability Project will add complete sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, landscaping, lighting and enhanced pedestrian crossings to the street from Campbell to Alvernon," Project Manager Ryan Fagan told KGUN 9.

"This was a project that was identified awhile back as a gap in our pedestrian connectivity network, and it was included in Proposition 407, which was passed in 2018 as part of a package of over 50 transportation projects and parks projects."

Fagan says the main goal of the project is to enhance safety along this corridor. Those who attend the meeting will be invited to add specific comments and questions to the project plans, and cite location-specific concerns.

According to the city website, construction should begin in the summer or fall of next year, with a construction timeline of between six to 12 months.

And though the sidewalk and curb work won't shut down 5th and 6th streets to motorized vehicle traffic, a couple concurrent projects—pavement reconstruction and a water line replacement—could have potential traffic impacts.

Information on those separate capital improvement projects can be found online here.

If you're unable to attend either of the upcoming meetings in person, you can contact Fagan directly at ryan.fagan@tucsonaz.gov. More information, as well as a survey, is available online at the project website:

