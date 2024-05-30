Midtown house fire spreads; two injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large amount of smoke is visible on East Bellvue Street near North Jones Boulevard, where a house fire spread to a second house Wednesday afternoon, according to Tucson Fire Department.

TFD Captain Paul Moore tells KGUN 9's reporter on the scene Tina Giuliano a total of seven people were told to leave the houses. Two people were sent to the hospital, and are in stable condition.

Fire crews ask that you avoid the area, located just north of Speedway between Country Club and Alvernon.

The Cause of the fire is under investigation.