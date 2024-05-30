Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Midtown house fire spreads; two injured

TFD0528.PNG
KGUN 9 | Tina Giuliano
Tucson Fire Department works a house fire near Bellvue and Jones Wednesday, May 29.
TFD0528.PNG
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 20:43:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large amount of smoke is visible on East Bellvue Street near North Jones Boulevard, where a house fire spread to a second house Wednesday afternoon, according to Tucson Fire Department.

TFD Captain Paul Moore tells KGUN 9's reporter on the scene Tina Giuliano a total of seven people were told to leave the houses. Two people were sent to the hospital, and are in stable condition.

Fire crews ask that you avoid the area, located just north of Speedway between Country Club and Alvernon.

The Cause of the fire is under investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood