Midtown fire displaces one resident, TFD said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department confirmed that at 4:15 this afternoon crews were dispatched to the 800 block of E Drachman Street for a house fire.

An engine arrived five minutes later and reported heavy flames coming from a single-story home, a statement said.

As crews fought the fire defensively, the effort was complicated by a gas leak.

Nearby homes were also evacuated.

TFD said the fire was under control at 5:20.

No injuries were reported, but one resident was displaced.

The fire is under investigation, TFD said.