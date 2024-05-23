Midtown brush fire spreads to nearby home, guts garage and RV

A brush fire in midtown that spread to the detached garage of a nearby home kept 44 firefighters busy on Thursday afternoon.

Tucson Fire units responded to the call of a brush fire at just after 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of East 17th Street, according to a TFD post on X. Upon arrival, they found the garage in flames. The fire quickly spread to an RV and to the nearby alley. A second alarm was called because of the spread and the need for additional crews, the post said.

It took 37 minutes for the fire to be contained. There were no injuries to personnel. The displaced occupants of the home are receiving assistance, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.