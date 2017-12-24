Midtown apartment SWAT standoff ends after 5 hours, man in custody

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, and Tucson Police domestic violence detectives were outside the Casa Martin Apartments on Prince west of 1st Avenue for five hours Sunday afternoon.

A woman called Tucson police about a domestic dispute at the apartments Sunday morning around 10 a.m. She left and told police the man was still inside.

When police arrived the man refused to come outside and said he was armed. This is when the negotiations began.

Some apartment residents in the surrounding area were evacuated during the standoff.

SWAT teams were able to take the man into custody. He is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police say charges are still pending and have not said whether they found guns in the apartment.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates as they become available.