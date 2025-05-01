Middle school student allegedly assaulted at Eastside bus stop after school dismissal Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Gridley Middle School student was allegedly assaulted by a man at a bus stop at East Broadway Boulevard and South Harrison Road Wednesday after dismissal, according to communications sent from the east side school to families today.

In the letter, TUSD says Tucson Police and school safety officers caught the suspect after the student returned to the school to report the incident.

The student was evaluated and released by paramedics, according to the letter.

"We want to assure our community that this incident occurred after most students had departed and that the safety of all other students and staff on campus was not compromised," the letter states.