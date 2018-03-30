Microsoft teams expand computer science program in Tucson high schools

TUCSON, Ariz. - Microsoft and the University of Arizona hosted a luncheon Thursday afternoon to extend the TEALS (Technology Education and Literacy in Schools) in local non-traditional high schools.

The program pairs computer science professionals with students to teach them about computers and coding. In the past year, University of Arizona partnered with Microsoft and UA students volunteer their time to teach high schoolers.

"We pretty much teach the foundation of computer science so students after this class might in case they are interested in pursing a career in computer science or major in computer science they have the foundation," said Mariana Audeves, a UA senior volunteer.

Pima Vocational High School, Pima Community College and the Kino Veterans Center are expected to join the program in the next year.

TEALS and Social Catalyst are looking for both University of Arizona volunteers as well as industry volunteers to participate during the 2018-19 school year.

University of Arizona students can apply by April 13th.

Industry professionals can apply by April 30th.