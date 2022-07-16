Watch Now
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985. Caro-Quintero has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday, July 15, 2022. (FBI via AP, File)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 16, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States’ motivation to find infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was never in doubt. It offered a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture.

There was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his lack of interest in pursuing drug lords.

Yet the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a DEA agent more than three decades ago is now in Mexican custody awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. Friday's capture came three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House.

----

