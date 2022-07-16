Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States’ motivation to find infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was never in doubt. It offered a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture.

There was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his lack of interest in pursuing drug lords.

Yet the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a DEA agent more than three decades ago is now in Mexican custody awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. Friday's capture came three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House.

----

