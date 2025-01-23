Mexican Red Cross receiving undocumented immigrants who have been deported

NOGALES, MX. (KGUN) — The effects of mass deportation policies under former President Donald Trump continue to reverberate along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A new perspective emerges from Nogales, Sonora, where undocumented immigrants are being returned to Mexico by the thousands.

Images provided to KGUN 9 reveal scenes at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.

The photos show individuals stepping off buses arranged by the Mexican government, which is facilitating their return.

The images highlight the human impact of deportation policies and provide a rare look at the process from the Mexican side of the border.

The DeConcini Port of Entry has become a key point of re-entry for many Mexican nationals deported under the mass deportation plan.

