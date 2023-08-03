Mexican national sentenced to 41 months for smuggling drugs into U.S.

A Mexican national was sentenced to 41 months in prison last week for smuggling drugs into the United States.

29-year-old Angel Daniel Miranda-Contreras of Nogales, Sonora, pleaded guilty in April to the importation of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Miranda-Contreras crossed the border into the U.S. at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, on Aug. 5, 2022. Concealed in his vehicle at the time were 47 kilograms of fentanyl, five kilograms of methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine and 870 grams of heroin.

Miranda-Contreras claimed that he was unaware that he was smuggling narcotics into the United States, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona. He said he thought he was only smuggling money from the United States to Mexico, the release said.

