Mexican man sentenced for distribution of fentanyl in Tucson

Adrian Lopez-Aparicio, 40, of Mexico, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Lopez-Aparicio was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash on April 24, 2025.

On October 3, 2024, Lopez-Aparicio was found in possession of 20,000 fentanyl pills in Tucson, Arizona, that he intended to sell and distribute to another person.

Three weeks later, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against him for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiring with others to distribute fentanyl, and illegal reentry of an undocumented migrant.