TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Border Patrol agents have arrested a second man this week who was in the country illegally after previously being deported following a rape conviction in the United States.

Agents arrested 35-year-old Samuel Nungaray-Cons, a Mexican national, west of Nogales Wednesday evening for being in the U.S. illegally.

While processing the man after his arrest, agents learned Nungaray-Cons was deported following a rape conviction and incarceration in 2005 in Idaho.