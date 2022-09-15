Watch Now
Mexican citizens arrested in possession of multiple weapons and high capacity magazine

A rifle was found during a vehicle stop near Marana
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 13:29:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle stop called in by Arizona Department of Safety (ADS) lead to the discovery of three guns, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Tucson John Modlin.

The vehicle was stopped last Friday near Marana, Arizona when ADS called Border Patrol.

One Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent conducted a search and found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine within the car.

The two Mexican citizens who were in the car and the guns are under investigation by Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix, says Chief Modlin.

