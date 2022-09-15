Mexican citizens arrested in possession of multiple weapons and high capacity magazine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle stop called in by Arizona Department of Safety (ADS) lead to the discovery of three guns, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief of Tucson John Modlin.

The vehicle was stopped last Friday near Marana, Arizona when ADS called Border Patrol.

Last Friday, near Marana, AZ, a Tucson Station agent responded to a @Arizona_DPS vehicle stop. Two Mexican citizens in possession of two #handguns, a #rifle, and a dual drum magazine were arrested. Agents are working with @HSIPhoenix on the investigation. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/sN0e19ULUv — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 15, 2022

One Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent conducted a search and found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine within the car.

The two Mexican citizens who were in the car and the guns are under investigation by Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix, says Chief Modlin.

