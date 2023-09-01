Meth smuggler gets 45 months in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emma Encinas-Obregon, 34, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins to 45 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Encinas-Obregon pleaded guilty to importation of methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona news release.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Encinas-Obregon entered the United States from Mexico through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales in a 2011 Audi A4. Concealed inside the vehicle were 50 packages containing 23 kilograms of methamphetamines. Encinas-Obregon admitted to smuggling drugs into the United States on eight separate occasions since August 2022. Each time, after entering the United States, Encinas-Obregon would leave her car while shopping and members of a criminal organization would remove drugs from her vehicle. Encinas-Obregon was paid approximately $2,000 each time she smuggled drugs from Mexico into the United States.