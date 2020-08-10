Metallica concert to screen at Arizona drive-ins Aug. 29

TUCSON, Ariz. — Drive-ins across Arizona will be rockin' on Aug. 29.

The heavy metal band Metallica will be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, and will perform a full set of to hundreds of drive-in spots across the country, including locations right here in the Grand Canyon State.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020

"Shot especially for this one-night-only event, the band's first show of 2020 will go down as one of the most unique and memorable METALLICA experiences of all time," the event's description says.

Three Days Grace will also perform at the show.

General admission tickets go on sale Aug. 14 and will cost $115 per vehicle (up to six people).

Here are all the locations where you can catch the show:

Digital Drive-In AZ - Mesa, AZ - 7 p.m.