Mescal Movie Set to host family-friendly events Jan. 22 and Jan. 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Major southern Arizona attraction, Mescal Movie Set is hosting two family-friendly events this month.

The Mescal Movie Set is collaborating with the Arizona Chapter of the Pontiac GMC Club to hold a car show Saturday, January, 22. The car show will include 15 vehicles, along with historical tours and stagecoach rides. Tours are between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and entry is $10 and children 10 and under get in free.

The second event on Saturday, January 29, is the 'Meet the Legends,' during which there will be cast and crew members from the historic movies filmed at the set, including Tombstone, Tom Horn, Joe Kidd, and others movies filmed at Mescal. During the event, attendees will get to hear background stories and meet actors. The event will also include historical tours and stagecoach rides. Tours are between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and entry is $10 and children 10 and under get in free.

Those interested in going to either event, are encouraged to make a reservations online.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

