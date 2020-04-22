Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mesa police: Officers fatally shooting knife-wielding man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 16:16:35-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Police say the shooting occurred in a common area of the complex near Mesa Community College after police went there in response to reports of a man walking around with a knife and yelling. Police didn’t provide specifics on what led to the shooting but Detective Nik Rasheta said officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue the man with less than lethal means.

The man’s identity wasn’t released. No officers were injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.