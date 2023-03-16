Mesa man sentenced for assaulting FBI agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Mesa, Ariz. was sentenced to almost 15 years for shooting a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On April 20, 2020, Gabriel Manzo, 40, drove to an FBI office in Phoenix and shot three rounds from a pistol toward the building.

He continue to fire at the front of the office then drove off when he noticed an FBI agent in a vehicle behind him.

Manzo exited his own vehicle and fired three rounds at the agent.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not state whether the agent was hit or suffered any injuries.

Manzo was sentenced to 177 months in federal prison, according to the Attorney's Office.