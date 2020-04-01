Merit Foods of Arizona offers curbside pick-up service to public amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local food distribution company is now open to the public for curbside pick-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merit Foods of Arizona is offering curbside pick-up service Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at its warehouse located at 1471 West Commerce Court.

Normally, Merit Foods of Arizona provides meat, produce and other foods to restaurants, but for the time being food is now provided to those who are looking to avoid the grocery store.

They are also offering bulk ordering for larger groups, communities, group homes or other organizations.

For more information about the curbside services, and Merit Foods of Arizona, click here.