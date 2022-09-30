Mercado Flea market to open on Oct. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mercado Flea is opening up for its 5th season on Oct. 9.

The market is held from October through May on the second Sunday of each month.

Over 45 vendors will be featured and will be selling a variety of used and collectible items.

The public is invited to check out the flea market when it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District.