Men's steer wrestling begins at Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Rodeo began men's steer wrestling competitions Monday afternoon.

In this category, cowboys have seconds to jump off their horse and tackle a steer to the ground.

One of the competitors was rodeo champion Cash Myers. He won the all-around title at the Tucson Rodeo in 2002 and went to the national finals multiple times. Myers says steer wrestling is all about technique.

"You have to handle the speed and then the strength of the steer," said Myers. "It is easier than it looks but you also have to be pretty brave to do it."

Among the competitors was retired New York Giants football player Bear Pascoe.

"It's an adrenaline rush," Pascoe said. "It's just as much as playing football. As far as mental mindset, and being mentally tough and physically strong, being able to use your body and learn technique."

The steer wrestling portion continues tomorrow.