Memorial Service for Charlie Kirk to be held September 21

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Turning Point USA, a public memorial service will be held for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium.

Doors are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

According to the event’s registration page, it will be first-come, first-serve.

