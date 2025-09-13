Memorial Service for Charlie Kirk to be held September 21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Turning Point USA, a public memorial service will be held for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

Doors are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

According to the event’s registration page, it will be first-come, first-serve.

