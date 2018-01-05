Memorial construction to mark Jan. 8 shooting anniversary

TUCSON (AP) - The city of Tucson will mark the seven-year anniversary of the mass shooting targeting former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords that left six people dead by beginning construction on a memorial.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation will kick off construction in the downtown area Monday morning.
    
The dedication ceremony will also feature a bell ringing and a blessing from the Tohono O'Odham Nation. The memorial will be built in El Presidio Park near the county courthouse.
    
Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at a 2011 meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket. She was left partially paralyzed by the shooting.
    
Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords aide Gabe Zimmerman.
    
Gunman Jared Loughner was sentenced in 2012 to life in prison.

