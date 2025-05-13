Memo: Horse racing 'most likely' not returning to Rillito Racetrack in 2026

Horse racing in Tucson will most likely not be returning in 2026, according to a new memo from Pima County Administrator, Jan Lescher

According to the memo, the county went looking for a new contracted operator for horse racing at the Rillito Racetrack in 2024. Rillito Racing, Inc. had operated the track at 4502 N. First Ave. for a decade prior to that.

Issues with the initial bidding process meant horse racing could not take place in 2025.

A new request for proposals was published on March 10 of this year, by the Pima County Procurement Department, but no one submitted a proposal by deadline.

"Therefore, horse racing is most likely not achievable for calendar year 2026 due to necessary County procurement, contracting and administrative requirements, coupled with meeting the necessary Arizona Department of Gaming requirements and approvals."

Lescher said in the memo that she has also asked the Parks and Recreation Department to pause on improvement to the racetrack, the grandstands and the clubhouse, while the county looks at moving forward.

The department had already spent about $40,000 on a new warning system, a requirement for racetrack safety.

The memo said that Pima County is committed to bringing horse racing back to Tucson, and are looking at ways to do that at the Rillito, or possible somewhere else in Pima County.

Other locations suggested include the Pima County Fairgrounds or in Marana.

Rillito Racetrack was built in 1943 and is known as the birthplace of modern quarter horse racing.