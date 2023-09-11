Members of the Newcomers Club visit KGUN 9

Members of the Newcomers Club of Tucson visited the KGUN 9 studio today.

The group brings people from all walks of life together to explore the wonders of the Southwest and to learn what makes this city great.

"We're over 400 (members) strong and we do a lot of fun activities such as coming for news station tours," said club member Mary DiGiacomo.

Other activities, include monthly luncheons, discussion groups, board game sessions and hikes.

I had the pleasure of giving the Newcomers Club a tour of the building and a little KGUN history.

