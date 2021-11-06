Members of Sinaloa Cartel indicted in Tucson for drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel indicted in Tucson for drug trafficking.

On November 5, 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced the unsealing of two indictments charging the cartel members with international drug trafficking.

On November 13, 2019 and February 19, 2020, a federal grand jury in Tucson returned superseding indictments, to take place of the previous indictments against members Aureliano Guzman-Loera of Sinaloa, Mexico, and brothers Ruperto, Jose, and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez of Guadalupe Y Calvo, Mexico.

Aureliano Guzman-Loera is the brother of the former cartel leader Joaquin Guzman-Loera who is commonly known as "El Chapo." The Salgueiro-Nevarez brothers allegedly operate a small organized group in the Sinaloa Cartel, known as the SNO, which is short for Salgueiro-Nevarez Organization.

According to the USAO of Arizona, indictments allege international distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, all over the course of several years.

An investigation leading to the arrest or conviction of the cartel members is underway by Homeland Security Investigations.

The prosecution will be conducted by United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson.

