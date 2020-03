Meghan McCain, daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain, is expecting her first child.

She made the announcement on twitter saying, "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

McCain says she will be self-isolating, after hearing from her doctors that she should be extra careful during the pregnancy.

She will continue to appear on "The View," doing so from home via satellite.