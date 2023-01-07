Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner

Roberto Ramirez
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Roberto Ramirez, 77, from Guadalajara, Mexico holds a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Roberto Ramirez
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 17:23:53-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner. No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. The prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history. There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is largely due to the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The new estimated prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity paid annually over 29 years.

Grand prize winners usually take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $568.7 million.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE