Meet the candidates for District 3 Supervisor position in online forum tonight

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson is hosting an online public forum Monday, Dec. 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., to look at the eight candidates up for the recently vacated District 3 Supervisor office.

The previous Supervisor, Sharon Bronson, retired in November after 27 years. The Board of Supervisors is expected to appoint a replacement on Dec. 19 to serve the remainder of Bronson's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Pima County website.

The forum will include introductions and opening statements, questions for the applicants from members of the Board and questions from the public, time permitting, according to the website.

The eight applicants are Brian Johnson, Kristen Randall,

Joe L. Machado, April Hosnik Ignacio, Matthew A. Kopec, Jennifer Allen, Edgar F. Soto and Sylvia M. Lee.

Each applicant was required by the Board to submit a letter of interest, a resumé, a financial disclosure statement, and a conflict-of-interest form, the website said.

The public can attend the forum by visiting the link below:

https://pimacounty.webex.com/pimacounty/j.php?MTID=m7677fd29bb65c9160b4313798a5c19e1

The webinar number is 2491 088 5282

The webinar password is 729mvM3PspK

You can also join by phone at 1-408-418-9388.

Access code: 249 108 85282