Meet the applicants (virtually) for the District 5 Supes position on April 9

Tucson residents are invited to attend a virtual forum on Wednesday, April 9, to meet the applicants seeking appointment to the District 5 Supervisor position left open by the resignation of Adelita Grijalva.

Grijalva had served on the board since 2020. She resigned on April 4 to run for Congressional District 7, the seat left behind by her late father, Raúl Grijalva.

The forum is being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.

The appointed applicant will serve until Dec. 31, according to a news release from Pima County.

A primary and general election will then be held in 2026. The candidate elected by the voters of District 5 will serve the remainder of the term until Dec. 31, 2028, the news release said.

Applicants for the Supervisor position must live within District 5 and be at least 18 years old, literate in English, a registered voter and a Democrat, Grijalva's registered party affiliation.

The deadline to apply is April 7 at 5 p.m. Board members will select the Supervisor at the April 15 Board meeting. Learn more about the vacancy appointment process here.

Constituents can learn about the applicants by logging into the forum, starting at 5:30 p.m.

