Meet R2D2 Saturday at the Children's Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. - Get the kids excited about science this Saturday at the Tucson Children's Museum.

Family SCIFest is part of the Arizona SciTech Festival, a collection of statewide events promoting STEM.

Admission is free to tomorrow's event, which starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2. Admission to the museum is also free until it closes at 5 p.m.

Organizers say R2-D2 and characters from PBS Kids will be there.

Activities, guest speakers and hand-on demonstrations are scheduled throughout the museum itself, the courtyard area, and other spots along Sixth Avenue.

Family SCIfest is sponsored by Learning A-Z, Madden Media, Pima County JTED, Texas Instruments, TEP, and TUSD.